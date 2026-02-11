Google to soon release Android 17 beta 1 for public testing: What to expect

Google has confirmed that Android 17 beta 1 is on the way and will arrive “soon” for public testing. The announcement came right after the release of Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1, signalling that the next major Android version is about to enter its public beta phase. This year, Google is likely changing how it phases new Android releases. Instead of starting with a separate Developer Preview build, Android 17 will go straight to beta 1.

According to a report by Smartprix, this is because experimental changes are now handled earlier in Android Canary builds, while the beta release becomes the primary public testing track. The first Android 17 beta build carries the internal label “26Q2.”

Android 17 beta update: Details Google said that if you are already enrolled in the Android Beta Program and are running Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1, Android 17 beta 1 will be pushed to your phone automatically. You don't need to sign up again. Devices that stay in the beta programme will continue to receive future beta updates as they roll out. However, once Android 17 beta is installed, you generally cannot remove it without wiping your phone until the beta cycle ends, which is expected around June 2026. If you want to avoid Android 17 beta testing, you should opt out now via Google's official Android Beta site and wait for the stable Android 16 QPR3 release, expected as part of the March Pixel update.