Google Photos brings 'Create with AI' templates to iPhone, iPad: What's new
Google Photos is rolling out its "Create with AI" templates to iPhone and iPad users, bringing AI-powered photo editing tools to more countries beyond Android
Google is expanding its ‘Create with AI’ feature in Google Photos to iPhone and iPad users in India. The tool was first introduced on Android a few months ago and is now rolling out to Apple devices in selected regions. The feature allows users to transform their photos using ready-made AI templates.
With this update, iPhone and iPad users will be able to access a collection of templates that automatically apply edits and redesign photos. These templates include both general styles available to most users and personalised formats that may depend on eligibility requirements.
What ‘Create with AI’ does
According to Google, the “Create with AI” feature lets users choose from a range of built-in templates to modify their photos. Instead of manually editing images, users can apply AI-powered designs that adjust elements like layout, effects, and presentation. Google said that some templates are available to all eligible users, while others are limited to users who meet the requirements for Gemini features within Google Photos. This means certain advanced or specialised templates may not be accessible to everyone.
Google has said that it plans to regularly update the available templates. The idea is to keep adding new styles so users have fresh options when editing or sharing their photos.
Rollout status
The update is now expanding to iPhone and iPad devices in several countries. Apart from India, the feature is rolling out to users in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkiye, and the United States. The feature was previously available only on Android devices. With this rollout, more users across platforms will be able to use AI-based templates directly within the Google Photos app.
Eligibility requirements
- To use Gemini features in Google Photos, users must:
- Be 18 years old or older
- Be an eligible user in a launched location
- Have Face Groups turned on and have selected which face is yours
- Have location estimates enabled
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST