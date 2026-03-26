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Google top India counsel quits in latest departure amid regulatory hurdles

India is crucial for Alphabet's Google since most smartphones in the country run on its Android operating system, even as Apple's share is growing steadily

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Google also faces antitrust cases in India and legal challenges over AI training. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
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Google's top India counsel, Bijoya Roy, has resigned after ​16 months in the role, two ​sources said, a high-profile exit in a key ‌market where the US tech giant is facing regulatory hurdles and also lacks a government relations head.

India is crucial for Alphabet's Google since most smartphones in the country run on its Android operating system, even as Apple's share is growing steadily.

Google also faces antitrust cases in India, legal challenges over AI training and stricter-than-ever ‌content takedown regulations that started applying to tech companies from February.

Roy quit last month for personal reasons to start her own venture, said one of the sources on Thursday. The two sources declined to be named as the decision is not public.

Google ​did not respond to a request for comment, while Roy declined ‌to comment.

Last year, Google's head of public policy in India, Sreenivasa Reddy, quit, the ​second ‌departure for that role in around two years. The company ‌has still not filled the role.

In October, Google said it would invest $15 billion over five years ‌to ​set up an ​artificial intelligence data centre in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, its biggest ever investment ‌in the ​world's most populous nation.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :GoogleGoogle India

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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