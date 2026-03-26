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X faces brief global outage, thousands of users report disruptions

Reports of disruptions with X began to surge at around 12.20 pm IST. By 12.43 pm, more than 34,415 users in the US had reported issues with the platform

x, Twitter
Many X users flagged that they couldn't load their feeds or timelines. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 1:29 PM IST
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Social media platform X experienced a brief outage on Thursday, affecting thousands of users worldwide, including in India, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.
 
Reports of disruptions began to surge at around 12.20 pm IST. By 12.43 pm, more than 34,415 users in the US had reported issues with the platform. Over 10,000 users in the UK, more than 3,000 in Germany and around 1,800 users in India also flagged problems. 
 
However, services were restored around 1 pm. 
 
Many users flagged that they couldn't load their feeds or timelines. Others reported difficulties logging in, while some experienced issues posting content or accessing the website. The outage appeared to impact both mobile applications and desktop access, suggesting a broader system-level problem.
 
The outage comes two days after similar issues were reported on the platform, with over 16,000 users flagging disruptions. 
 
Earlier this month, more than 20,000 users worldwide also reported problems with the platform on Downdetector.
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Topics :Twitteronline platformMobile appsBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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