Realme 16 5G with 'Selfie Mirror' to launch on April 2: What to expect

Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared key details about the smartphone, including its design, battery and camera features. The smartphone includes a rear “selfie mirror” designed to make taking selfies easier using the main camera. The device also packs a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to two days.

Realme 16: What to expect

The Realme 16 5G features a small mirror placed next to the rear camera, which is meant to help users take selfies using the main camera. The company is calling it a “selfie mirror” feature. The company noted that capturing selfies with the rear camera is made easier with the “Say Hi” gesture, which automatically triggers a countdown. It also includes a ring flash to provide more even, soft lighting for selfies in low-light conditions.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming Realme 16 5G will come with a 50MP rear camera along with AI-based imaging features for improving photo quality. The company said that it will use LumaColor imaging technology to maintain balanced colours and more accurate skin tones across different lighting conditions. On the front, the phone will include a 50MP selfie camera. ALSO READ: Google's Lyria 3 Pro lets you generate longer AI music tracks in Gemini The phone will also include AI Edit Genie, which lets users change elements like hairstyles, outfits and backgrounds with a single command. Another feature, AI Instant Clip, is aimed at content creation, allowing users to turn photos and videos from their gallery into ready-to-share clips.

The Realme 16 5G will feature a 6.57-inch display with slim bezels. As per the teaser shared by the company on its website, Realme is introducing a new “Gleaming Wings” finish for the 16 5G. The multi-layered gradient design will create a shifting blue and gold effect under light. ALSO READ: Samsung Browser is now on Windows with Perplexity-powered AI assistant The smartphone is confirmed to get a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 60W charging. Realme claims that the smartphone can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge. The smartphone will come with an IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.