Samsung Browser is now on Windows with Perplexity-powered AI assistant

According to Samsung, the Windows version of its browser allows users to continue browsing seamlessly across devices. Beyond syncing bookmarks and history, users can resume the same webpage when switching between mobile and PC.

The browser also integrates Samsung Pass, which enables users to securely store login credentials and personal information and autofill them across devices.

AI assistant integrated into browsing

Samsung is also introducing an AI-powered assistant within the browser, developed in partnership with Perplexity. The company said the assistant is designed to understand natural language, webpage context and activity across multiple tabs.

This allows users to perform actions such as managing tabs, navigating browsing history and interacting with content without leaving the browser.

Features for context and productivity

Samsung said the browser can analyse the content of a webpage to generate responses. For example, it can create a structured travel itinerary based on the page a user is viewing.