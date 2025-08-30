Home / Technology / Tech News / Google warns Gmail users after major data breach exposes accounts

Google warns Gmail users after major data breach exposes accounts

In a blog post, Google clarified that the issue is not limited to the Salesforce-Drift integration, but also affects other connected systems, making the impact broader than initially believed

Google
(Photo: Reuters)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has warned its 2.5 billion Gmail users of a security risk linked to a data breach in a third-party Salesforce system earlier this year. The breach, first reported in June, has widened in scope and could expose a large number of accounts to phishing attempts.
 
In a blog post, Google clarified that the issue is not limited to the Salesforce-Drift integration, but also affects other connected systems, making the impact broader than initially believed. The company has urged users to remain cautious of suspicious emails and phishing campaigns.
 
According to Forbes, Google has now issued a separate warning advising most Gmail users to change their passwords to reduce the risk of unauthorised access. The company has also urged users to enable two-factor authentication and consider using passkeys for stronger account protection.
 
Adding to the concern, reports by Cybernews and Forbes revealed what experts are calling the largest password leak in history. Billions of login credentials are now being traded on the dark web, posing a global risk.
 
Investigators found more than 30 separate databases, each containing millions to billions of stolen records. Unlike older leaks, this data was gathered through “infostealer” malware, malicious software that secretly collects usernames and passwords from infected devices.
 
The fresh, organised nature of this stolen data makes it especially dangerous, as hackers can use it to launch targeted attacks on users worldwide.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap Aug 29: Reliance AGM, Galaxy Book5 launched, Microsoft AI models

Xbox August update brings cross device play history, improved navigation

AI Cloud 2.0 to JioFrames smart glasses: Key announcements from RIL AGM

Soon, Threads will get X-like long-form text sharing feature: What is it

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery to launch on September 2: Expected specs

Topics :GoogleGmailData breach

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story