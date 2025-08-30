Google warns Gmail users after major data breach exposes accounts

Google has warned its 2.5 billion Gmail users of a security risk linked to a data breach in a third-party Salesforce system earlier this year. The breach, first reported in June, has widened in scope and could expose a large number of accounts to phishing attempts.

In a blog post, Google clarified that the issue is not limited to the Salesforce-Drift integration, but also affects other connected systems, making the impact broader than initially believed. The company has urged users to remain cautious of suspicious emails and phishing campaigns.

According to Forbes, Google has now issued a separate warning advising most Gmail users to change their passwords to reduce the risk of unauthorised access. The company has also urged users to enable two-factor authentication and consider using passkeys for stronger account protection.