Home / Technology / Tech News / Xbox August update brings cross device play history, improved navigation

Xbox August update brings cross device play history, improved navigation

Microsoft Xbox August update adds cross-device play history, curated app shortcuts, controller navigation refinements, and expanded cloud and PC gaming support

Xbox August update
Xbox August update
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has announced its August Xbox update, introducing cross-device play history, new PC app features, and early previews of Gaming Copilot on Windows 11. The update also includes controller navigation improvements and several additions to the Xbox Play Anywhere, Cloud Gaming, and Retro Classics libraries.

Cross-device play history

Play History, a feature that started with Xbox Insiders, is now rolling out and will soon be available to everyone. The tool provides a unified list of games played across console, PC, and supported handhelds.
 
Players can access Play History through multiple points: the “Play history” tile on console Home pages, the “Most Recent” section in the Xbox app on PC, and the Play history tab in My Library. The feature is designed to make it easier to resume games across devices.

My apps adds quick access tiles

The new My apps section introduces customisable tiles for frequently used apps like Apple Music, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Players can add these shortcuts directly to their Home screen for easier access.
 
Microsoft noted that this begins with a curated set of apps and will expand support over time.

Improved navigation with controllers

Navigation using Xbox controllers has been refined for smoother scrolling, better focus memory, and clearer visual indicators. The update also clarifies button actions: A selects, B goes back, and Y opens search. Triggers and bumpers can now be used more consistently to move between content groups.

Other updates

  • Dynamic backgrounds: New animated backgrounds are now available for Gears of War: Reloaded, Grounded 2: The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Update, Madden NFL 26, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Sea of Thieves: Season 14.
  • Gaming Copilot: Gaming Copilot (Beta) is now available in Game Bar on Windows 11 for Xbox Insiders enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.
  • Xbox Play Anywhere: More than 1,000 games now support Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play across console and PC. Recent additions include Another Crab’s Treasure, Grounded 2, Sea of Thieves, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming: Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream from a library of over 450 games they own, playable across supported devices.
  • Retro Classics: The Retro Classics collection, available through Game Pass and Antstream Arcade, is expanding toward over 100 titles over time. Recent additions include BurgerTime Deluxe, F1 Manager 2024, and Metal Slug 4, alongside weekly tournaments and community challenges.
  • Mouse, keyboard, and touch support: Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to expand input options, with titles like F1 Manager 2024, The First Descendant, and Grounded 2 supporting mouse and keyboard on PC. Touch support is available for additional titles on mobile devices.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI Cloud 2.0 to JioFrames smart glasses: Key announcements from RIL AGM

Soon, Threads will get X-like long-form text sharing feature: What is it

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery to launch on September 2: Expected specs

Microsoft Word now automatically saves new documents to the cloud: Details

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Improved display, 5G, Satellite connectivity expected

Topics :Tech NewsGamingXboxonline gaming

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story