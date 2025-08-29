Xbox August update brings cross device play history, improved navigation

Microsoft has announced its August Xbox update, introducing cross-device play history, new PC app features, and early previews of Gaming Copilot on Windows 11. The update also includes controller navigation improvements and several additions to the Xbox Play Anywhere, Cloud Gaming, and Retro Classics libraries.

Cross-device play history

Play History, a feature that started with Xbox Insiders, is now rolling out and will soon be available to everyone. The tool provides a unified list of games played across console, PC, and supported handhelds.

Players can access Play History through multiple points: the “Play history” tile on console Home pages, the “Most Recent” section in the Xbox app on PC, and the Play history tab in My Library. The feature is designed to make it easier to resume games across devices.

My apps adds quick access tiles The new My apps section introduces customisable tiles for frequently used apps like Apple Music, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Players can add these shortcuts directly to their Home screen for easier access. Microsoft noted that this begins with a curated set of apps and will expand support over time. Improved navigation with controllers Navigation using Xbox controllers has been refined for smoother scrolling, better focus memory, and clearer visual indicators. The update also clarifies button actions: A selects, B goes back, and Y opens search. Triggers and bumpers can now be used more consistently to move between content groups.