Xbox August update brings cross device play history, improved navigation

Cross-device play history
My apps adds quick access tiles
Improved navigation with controllers
Other updates
- Dynamic backgrounds: New animated backgrounds are now available for Gears of War: Reloaded, Grounded 2: The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Update, Madden NFL 26, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Sea of Thieves: Season 14.
- Gaming Copilot: Gaming Copilot (Beta) is now available in Game Bar on Windows 11 for Xbox Insiders enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.
- Xbox Play Anywhere: More than 1,000 games now support Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play across console and PC. Recent additions include Another Crab’s Treasure, Grounded 2, Sea of Thieves, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
- Xbox Cloud Gaming: Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream from a library of over 450 games they own, playable across supported devices.
- Retro Classics: The Retro Classics collection, available through Game Pass and Antstream Arcade, is expanding toward over 100 titles over time. Recent additions include BurgerTime Deluxe, F1 Manager 2024, and Metal Slug 4, alongside weekly tournaments and community challenges.
- Mouse, keyboard, and touch support: Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to expand input options, with titles like F1 Manager 2024, The First Descendant, and Grounded 2 supporting mouse and keyboard on PC. Touch support is available for additional titles on mobile devices.
