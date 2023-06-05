Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Workspace bug allows hacker to extract data from Drive without trace

Google Workspace bug allows hacker to extract data from Drive without trace

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a significant forensic security deficiency in Google Workspace that enables a hacker to exfiltrate data in Google Drive without any trace

IANS San Francisco
Google Workspace bug allows hacker to extract data from Drive without trace

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a significant forensic security deficiency in Google Workspace that enables a hacker to exfiltrate data in Google Drive without any trace.

According to researchers from Mitiga Security, once a malicious user inside has accessed the organisation's Google Drive, they can take action without being recorded at all.

This flaw affects only users who do not have a paid enterprise licence for Google Workspace.

Users who do not have a paid Google Workspace licence have their private drive actions left undocumented.

Hackers can disable logging and recording by cancelling their paid licence and switching to the free "Cloud Identity Free" licence.

This enables threat actors to exfiltrate files without leaving any trace, save for the indication that a paid licence was revoked, which is visible to administrators.

"A threat actor who gains access to an admin user can revoke the user's license, download all their private files, and reassign the license," the researchers said.

The experts also notified Google of its findings, who is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, hackers are targeting iPhones with previously unknown malware, via iMessage to, gain complete control over the iOS device and spy on users.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky discovered the mobile Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) campaign targeting iOS devices with previously unknown malware.

Dubbed as 'Operation Triangulation', the ongoing campaign distributes zero-click exploits via iMessage to run malware gaining complete control over the device and user data, with the final goal to "hiddenly spy on users".

--IANS

shs/pgh

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web

Russian hacker group Phoenix hit Indian health ministry website: CloudSEK

Players lose progress, in-game money after bug in GTA Online hit accounts

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

OpenAI boss 'heartened' by talks with leaders over will to contain AI risks

Google's upcoming Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button with context menu on iOS beta

YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

Microsoft Windows 11 gets new phone photos feature in File Explorer

Topics :GoogleHackerData Theft

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story