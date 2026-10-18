Govt asks Meta to diversify recommendations, check misleading content

The government has asked Meta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, to ensure that its recommendation systems do not result in "disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives", and to step up checks on content that could cause public disorder or incite violence or other unlawful activity.

The advisory by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), dated October 10, asked Meta to undertake appropriate measures to provide adequate context in relation to photographs, videos, graphics, or other content depicting ongoing public events, particularly where the authenticity, date, location or circumstances of such content may not be readily apparent to users.

Although the advisory does not identify any specific incident that prompted its issuance, it comes amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In the advisory seen by PTI, Meta has also been asked to review its recommendation and content-ranking mechanisms to ensure that potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content is not disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended to users. "...ensure that recommendation systems do not result in disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives, and endeavour to provide appropriate diversity of relevant and credible information," it said while seeking the strengthening of mechanisms for rapid identification, review and escalation of content, which is gaining significant reach through recommendation systems and has the potential to cause widespread public confusion, apprehension, violence or disturbance of public order.

When contacted, IT Ministry sources said the ministry had reports from agencies that Meta platforms were not promoting all narratives equally, with their algorithms appearing to favour one kind of content over others. MeitY, in its advisory, has also told Meta to ensure timely cooperation with law enforcement and other authorised government agencies, including furnishing information or assistance in accordance with applicable law and within the timelines prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021. It said the ministry has noticed that certain content relating to ongoing public events was being "prominently displayed and recommended to users" through platforms operated by Meta. Such content includes videos, images, statements and static graphics on public-order and law-and-order situations.

The ministry said such material, when shown without adequate context or amplified disproportionately, "may contribute to public confusion, apprehension and disturbance of public order and social tranquillity". Citing the Information Technology Act, 2000, the advisory said Meta, as an intermediary, must observe due diligence under the IT Rules, 2021. These rules require intermediaries to inform users about prohibited information, including content likely to cause public disorder or incite a cognisable offence relating to public order. MeitY asked Meta to pay particular attention to content that presents old, unrelated or selectively edited visuals as current events, and content with unverified or misleading claims about emergency, restrictions, police action or other official measures.

It also flagged audio-visual material on law-and-order situations without adequate context, content likely to incite violence or other unlawful activity, and content being disproportionately amplified despite being potentially misleading. The advisory outlined six specific asks for Meta. These include measures to identify and address content under the IT Rules, and a review of its recommendation and ranking systems so that misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content is not "disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended to users". The ministry emphasised that its advisory is intended to facilitate responsible dissemination and recommendation of information while respecting lawful expression and legitimate public discourse. "Meta is advised to ensure that any action taken pursuant to this advisory is consistent with the Information Technology Act, 2000, the IT Rules, 2021, and other applicable laws," it said.