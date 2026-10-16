iPhone Duo pre-orders begin at 5:30 pm, starts at Rs 2.99 lakh: Hands-on

Apple iPhone Duo, will be available for pre-order in India from 5:30 pm on October 16. The device will be available from October 23, with prices starting at Rs 299,900. The iPhone Duo was unveiled at the company’s September 9 ‘Surprise and Shine’ event, marking its entry into the foldable smartphone segment. The device has a 5.4-inch outer display that unfolds into a 7.6-inch inner screen.

iPhone Duo: Launch offers

iPhone Duo: Details

The iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display and a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display. Both displays support ProMotion, Always-On and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor brightness. A nano-texture finish on the inner display is designed to reduce glare, reflections and the visibility of the crease. The inner FaceTime camera sits underneath the display.

The phone uses a Grade 5 titanium construction, Ceramic Shield on the back and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, along with an IP68 rating for dust and water ingress resistance. TouchID is built into the side button.

Apple has redesigned iOS 27 for the foldable, with the interface adapting as the phone is opened, closed or held at different angles. Split View allows two apps to run side by side, while users can also save pairs of apps for quick access.