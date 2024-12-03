Govt blocks record 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X face maximum takedowns

The Indian government has blocked a record 28,000 URLs in 2024 across various social media platforms. According to a report by The Indian Express, these URLs included content linked to pro- Khalistan separatist movements, hate speech, and material considered a threat to national security and public order.

The blocking was carried out under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which allows the government to restrict access to information deemed harmful to the nation.

Platforms with the most takedowns

Facebook, now operating as Meta, and X (formerly known as Twitter) recorded the highest number of URL takedowns, with each platform seeing more than 10,000 URLs blocked. YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp also had significant content removed, reflecting the government’s broad sweep across platforms.

Khalistan and PFI-related content

The government particularly targeted URLs promoting the Khalistan referendum and content related to the Popular Front of India (PFI). The report states, “Since 2021, around 10,500 URLs related to the Khalistan referendum have been blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act. Also, many mobile apps launched for spreading the Khalistan referendum were blocked by the department concerned… Around 2,100 URLs related to the PFI were blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act.”

Blocking trends on major platforms

Over the past three years, a total of 28,079 URLs were blocked across multiple platforms. Facebook saw the highest number of blocks, with 1,743 URLs blocked in 2022, 6,074 in 2023, and 3,159 in 2024, totalling 10,976. X followed with 3,417 URLs blocked in 2022, 3,772 in 2023, and 2,950 in 2024, amounting to a total of 10,139.

YouTube had 2,211 URLs blocked during this period, including 809 in 2022, 862 in 2023, and 540 in 2024. Instagram experienced a significant increase in blocked URLs, rising from 355 in 2022 to 814 in 2023 and 1,029 in 2024, for a total of 2,198. On WhatsApp, 138 accounts were blocked, with 66 accounts affected in 2022 and 56 in 2024. Telegram had a total of 225 URLs blocked over the same period, the report stated.

Fraudulent activities and URL redirection

The government’s investigation revealed that many blocked Facebook URLs redirected users to third-party websites or app stores. These links often led to fraudulent apps or WhatsApp groups designed to scam users through schemes related to trading, investment, or work-from-home opportunities. The report said, “Probe has revealed that most of the blocked Facebook URLs were used to take users to third-party websites or app stores... to fraud them.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs, based on intelligence inputs, recommended the blocking of these URLs. The content was identified as potentially harmful to India’s sovereignty and integrity, prompting swift government action to mitigate risks to national security.