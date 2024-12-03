OPPO Find X8 series goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

The OPPO Find X8 series is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC), the series includes the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro models. Designed with a focus on photography, the smartphones feature a quad-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad and come equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features for photography and utility.
OPPO Find X8 series: India pricing
OPPO Find X8 Pro
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 99,999
OPPO Find X8
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999
Availability and introductory offers
The OPPO Find X8 series smartphones are available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets across India.
More From This Section
The introductory offers include:
- 10 per cent cashback on purchases made with bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank
- No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for up to 24 months
- Exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on trade-ins. Additional Rs 3,000 discount for customers exchanging existing OPPO Find series or Reno series devices.
OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0
- Rear camera:
- 50MP Sony LYT808 with OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide Samsung 5KJN5 with autofocus
- 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto with OIS
- 50MP Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto with OIS
- Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615
- Battery: 5910mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
- Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 rating
OPPO Find X8: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0
- Rear camera:
- 50MP Sony LYT700 with OIS
- 50MP ultra-wide Samsung 5KJN5 with autofocus
- 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto with OIS
- Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615
- Battery: 5630mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
- Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 rating