OPPO Find X8 series goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Details

The OPPO Find X8 series is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC), the series includes the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro models. Designed with a focus on photography, the smartphones feature a quad-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad and come equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features for photography and utility.

OPPO Find X8 series: India pricing

OPPO Find X8 Pro

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 99,999

OPPO Find X8

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999

Availability and introductory offers

The OPPO Find X8 series smartphones are available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets across India.

The introductory offers include:

10 per cent cashback on purchases made with bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC First Bank

No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for up to 24 months

Exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on trade-ins. Additional Rs 3,000 discount for customers exchanging existing OPPO Find series or Reno series devices.

OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear camera:

50MP Sony LYT808 with OIS

50MP ultra-wide Samsung 5KJN5 with autofocus

50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto with OIS

50MP Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto with OIS

Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX615

Battery: 5910mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

Protection: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 + IP69 rating

OPPO Find X8: Specifications