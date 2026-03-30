Govt in talks with tech industry, no impact seen from Iran war: Vaishnaw

The government is in dialogue with hi-tech industry associations on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the ecosystem, and industry bodies have not reported any adverse impact on their operations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The Electronics and IT Minister's comments came amid reports that the helium crunch has started impacting global tech supply chains.

"We have asked every industry association here, and each one has said that so far there is no impact... This includes semiconductors, mobile, electronics components, and hardware space...It is an evolving situation. So, we will continue interacting with the industry," Vaishnaw told reporters.