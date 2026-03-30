WhatsApp is testing a dedicated CarPlay experience for iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing early support for a native CarPlay app. This version likely includes light and dark modes and focuses on essential messaging and calling features to avoid distracting drivers. As of now, WhatsApp on CarPlay relied entirely on Siri. Users could listen to incoming messages and reply using voice commands, but they could not access chats or browse conversations.

One of the key additions is a chat list screen. As reported, the screen shows recent conversations from the past few weeks, helping users quickly identify contacts they’ve interacted with. The list typically covers interactions from the past 20 to 25 days. However, users cannot open full conversations to read chat history, which reportedly aligns with safety considerations while driving.

Instead, they can select a contact to send a message or use the “New Message” option to reach someone not listed. The report added that users can also filter unread messages, which are marked with a blue dot for easier visibility.