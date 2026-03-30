Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display reduces peak brightness: Report

Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that the Galaxy S26 Ultra features slightly lower brightness when compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The South Korean consumer electronics maker indicated that this trade-off in brightness is linked to the new Privacy Display, which prevents people from looking at your screen from a side angle.

Samsung compromises brightness for Privacy Display

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was showing slightly lower brightness levels compared to its predecessor when viewed from certain angles. Benchmark tests and side-by-side comparisons suggested that the newer model’s 6.9-inch display appears dimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra under specific conditions, when both devices are set to maximum brightness and viewed from a side angle. Minor variations in peak brightness and colour density have also been noticed. When TechRadar reached out to Samsung regarding this, the company did not respond initially.