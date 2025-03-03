Govt launches Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to ease application process

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to help users with the automation of the process of Aadhaar authentication request approvals.

This initiative aims to make Aadhaar more convenient and easier to live with and also enhance citizens’ access to services. The government wants to simplify the process to make it a more inclusive tool for various sectors and services applicable across the country and result in boosting overall governance.

S Krishnan, Secretary in MeitY, stated, "With this platform, we hope to expedite the addition of additional use cases of good governance and ease of living."

This government decision will increase the capability of the platform to increase the number of services that use Aadhaar authentication , leading to greater convenience for citizens.

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, added further, "The Aadhaar Good Governance Portal will facilitate easier submission and approval of authentication requests, making the process more efficient and accessible to all stakeholders."

How to use the Aadhaar Good Governance portal?

Here's the step-by-step guide to use the Aadhaar Good Governance portal:

Also Read

Firstly, visit the online portal through swik.meity.gov.in

Register as an entity, such as government departments, private companies, and organizations can apply.

While applying, you need to mention why Aadhaar authentication is required.

The system processes applications as per regulatory guidelines.

Approved entities can integrate Aadhaar authentication into their apps and systems.

Aadhaar Good Governance Portal features

The Aadhaar Good Governance Portal has an exhaustive resource for organizations seeking to leverage Aadhaar authentication services. The Portal offers a well-defined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organizations to implement and onboard Aadhaar authentication services. The government has also suggested introducing face authentication to customer-facing applications. This facility will help to:

Enhance security and decrease OTP-based authentication's dependency.

Boost accessibility by making biometric-based authentication possible everywhere.

This process will also streamline the e-KYC process for service providers across industries.

What are the benefits of the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal?

The Aadhaar Good Governance portal is a large-scale system that supports Aadhaar authentication's uses for multiple public interest services.

This latest portal will benefit both the government and private agencies, and the portal will boost the provision of services in different industries. Here are the benefits of the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to multiple industries: