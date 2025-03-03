Microsoft to discontinue Skype in May 2025: What's next for existing users?

Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing platform, Skype , will no longer be available after May 2025. The company stated that it is "retiring" Skype and will enable users to transition seamlessly to the free version of Microsoft Teams. Additionally, users who prefer not to migrate to Teams will have the option to export their Skype data.

Microsoft highlighted that Teams is a more advanced communication and collaboration hub, offering many of Skype's core features, such as one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Teams also offers additional features such as the ability to host meetings, manage calendars, build and join communities, and more.

What is next for Skype users?

During the transition period, Skype users will have the choice to switch to Teams or export their data.

Microsoft will soon introduce an option for Skype users to sign into the free version of Teams on supported devices using their Skype credentials. Upon logging into Teams with a Skype account, existing chats and contacts will automatically appear within the app. Users can continue to call and chat with Skype contacts until May while using Teams. For those who opt out of migrating, Microsoft is offering data export options, including chats, contacts, and call history.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue paid Skype features for new users, including Skype Credit and subscriptions for international and domestic calls. Existing subscription users can continue using Skype Credit and subscriptions until the end of their next renewal period. After May 5, 2025, remaining paid users will still have access to the Skype Dial Pad through the Skype web portal and within Teams.