Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Grand Theft Auto 6: Rockstar Games mulls user-generated content integration

Grand Theft Auto 6: Rockstar Games mulls user-generated content integration

Reportedly, Rockstar Games is in talks with content creators from games like Roblox, Fortnite, and previous GTA titles to develop "custom experiences" within GTA 6

Grand theft Auto six Trailer, GTA 6 Trailer, GTA VI Trailer, GTA 6 launch date, GTA 6 news, GTA 6, GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto Six, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 6 announcement, when is GTA 6 coming out, GTA 6 on PS5, GTA 6 on Xbox, GTA 6 on PC, will GTA 6 r
Image: Grand Theft Auto VI
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rockstar Games, the American video game developer behind the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, is reportedly planning to integrate third-party playable content in its upcoming GTA 6 title. According to a report by DIGIDAY, the company aims to transform the next iteration of the franchise into a "bona fide creator platform" by incorporating user-generated content (UGC).
 
The report states that Rockstar Games is in talks with UGC creators from games like Roblox, Fortnite, and previous GTA titles to develop "custom experiences" within GTA 6. This would allow creators to modify in-game environments and assets, bringing their own playable content to the game.
Rockstar Games reportedly sees UGC as a key factor behind GTA 5's longevity, even 12 years after its launch. The company now plans to integrate similar experiences into GTA 6 in an official capacity. Previously, Rockstar had banned some UGC creators, including developers of the FiveM modification (mod), but later acquired the team behind it in 2023. FiveM is a popular mod that enables custom multiplayer servers and virtual worlds within GTA 5.
 
Details on how UGC will be implemented in GTA 6 remain unclear.

Also Read

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to PCs on Jan 30: Check system requirements

GTA 6 most anticipated game from 2025; garners 230 million views on trailer

Young people in China evade video game ban, face growing troubles

Nothing adds 'Snake' game as home screen widget on its smartphones: Details

CCI orders probe against Google, affiliates for unfair biz in gaming apps

 
GTA 6: Details
 
Rockstar Games is expected to release GTA 6 later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. While a PC version has not been confirmed, it may arrive at a later date.
 
The game's first trailer, released in December 2023, hinted at a return to Vice City, a setting inspired by Miami that was last featured in GTA: Vice City (2002). Reports suggest that GTA 6 will feature a larger map than previous entries, possibly spanning an entire fictionalised state called Leonida, based on Florida.
 
The game's story is expected to feature Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist, as a central character. Additionally, multiple playable characters may be included, continuing the format introduced in GTA 5.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a series' camera layout shows telephoto sensor: Take a look

Ex-OpenAI tech chief launches AI startup, hires staff from ChatGPT maker

China's DeepSeek AI shared user data with ByteDance, claims South Korea

NPCI warns users against call merging scams; here's how to protect yourself

What is the Perplexity AI, founded by Indian-origin Aravind Srinivas?

Topics :Video gamesGamingtop-selling video gameTechnology

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story