Grand Theft Auto 6: Rockstar Games mulls user-generated content integration

Rockstar Games, the American video game developer behind the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, is reportedly planning to integrate third-party playable content in its upcoming GTA 6 title. According to a report by DIGIDAY, the company aims to transform the next iteration of the franchise into a "bona fide creator platform" by incorporating user-generated content (UGC).

The report states that Rockstar Games is in talks with UGC creators from games like Roblox, Fortnite, and previous GTA titles to develop "custom experiences" within GTA 6. This would allow creators to modify in-game environments and assets, bringing their own playable content to the game.

Rockstar Games reportedly sees UGC as a key factor behind GTA 5's longevity, even 12 years after its launch. The company now plans to integrate similar experiences into GTA 6 in an official capacity. Previously, Rockstar had banned some UGC creators, including developers of the FiveM modification (mod), but later acquired the team behind it in 2023. FiveM is a popular mod that enables custom multiplayer servers and virtual worlds within GTA 5.

Details on how UGC will be implemented in GTA 6 remain unclear.

Also Read

GTA 6: Details

Rockstar Games is expected to release GTA 6 later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. While a PC version has not been confirmed, it may arrive at a later date.

The game's first trailer, released in December 2023, hinted at a return to Vice City, a setting inspired by Miami that was last featured in GTA: Vice City (2002). Reports suggest that GTA 6 will feature a larger map than previous entries, possibly spanning an entire fictionalised state called Leonida, based on Florida.

The game's story is expected to feature Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist, as a central character. Additionally, multiple playable characters may be included, continuing the format introduced in GTA 5.