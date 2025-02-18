NPCI warns users against call merging scams; here's how to protect yourself

Indian authorities have issued a warning about a new scam being employed to steal money from people. In this latest way to scam people, fraudsters deceive users by merging calls and getting access to their One-Time Passwords (OTPs). This enables scammers to carry out unauthorized transactions and steal money.

NPCI issues warned users

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also warned users about this new scam through its X account. In this latest post, they mentioned that scammers are using call merging to cheat you.

While sharing this information, NPCI also advised people to be more careful and explained how this scam works and how to avoid it.

While sharing the awareness post on X, NPCI wrote, "Scammers are using call merging to trick you into revealing OTPs. Don't fall for it! Stay alert and protect your money."

How the Scam Works?

The scammer calls a victim claiming that they received their number through a friend. The scammer then requests the victim to add his "friend," who is calling from a different number.

Once the call is merged, it leads to the unsuspecting user being unknowingly connected to a genuine OTP verification call from their bank.

The scammer tricks the users into revealing OTP. Once the OTP is out, the transaction will be completed leading to a financial loss.

How to Stay Safe?

UPI has shared the following safety tips to help users avoid falling prey to this scam:

Avoid merging calls with unknown numbers – Be cautious if someone requests a call merge, especially if they are unfamiliar.

Be cautious if someone requests a call merge, especially if they are unfamiliar. Verify the caller's identity – If someone claims to be from your bank or a trusted contact, confirm their authenticity before proceeding.

If someone claims to be from your bank or a trusted contact, confirm their authenticity before proceeding. Report suspicious OTPs – If you receive an OTP for an unrequested transaction, report it immediately by calling 1930 to alert your bank and take necessary action.

Scam tricked one-third users

A recent survey found that over one-third of Indians have been targeted by scams involving real-time payments. A report by global analytics firm FICO highlighted the growing risk, revealing that 60% of respondents received scam messages, while 54% knew someone—either friends or family—who had been scammed. Though fewer people reported losses in 2024 compared to 2023, cases where losses exceeded ₹8 lakh doubled from 2% to 4%.

It is advised to stay vigilant and follow these precautions to protect against financial fraud.