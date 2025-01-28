Business Standard

Nintendo Switch 2 could get support for select Xbox video games: Details

Nintendo Switch 2 could get support for select Xbox video games: Details

Nintendo is hosting its "Nintendo Direct" event on April 2 where it will reveal more details about the Switch 2 console, and new games for it

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Microsoft is reportedly planning to port several of its Xbox video games to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 hand-held console. According to a report by IGN, a number of Xbox gaming titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, could be coming to the Switch 2.
 
While there has been no official confirmation from Microsoft, the company's head of gaming division, Phil Spencer, has teased the launch of Xbox games on the next-generation Switch console. While speaking in a podcast, Spencer reportedly said that he is "looking forward to supporting them (Nintendo) with the games that we have."
 
"I want everybody to be able to play on Xbox and it does mean more of our games shipping on more platforms, not just PlayStation — we love the work that we do with Nintendo, we love what we do with Valve on Steam, and that's going to continue, we'll just continue to do more of it," Spencer added.

Microsoft has already started pushing their Xbox-exclusive games to other platforms. For example, Xbox Game Studios-owned video game developer id Software is releasing its upcoming "Doom: The Dark Ages" video game on Sony PlayStation 5 at the same time as Xbox Series X and S. Xbox is also set to port its "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" to PS5 this year.
 
More games coming to Nintendo Switch 2
 
Microsoft's Xbox is not the only company that is planning to release its video games for the Switch 2 console. Video game developers such as Square Enix, Konami and Ubisoft are also reportedly in line.
 
Japanese video game publisher Square Enix is reportedly set to release its "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" on Switch 2 in 2025, while slating "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" for 2026. Similarly, Konami is planning to port its "Metal Gear Solid Delta" video game for the upcoming hand-held, sometime this year. French video game developer Ubisoft is also reportedly working on a Switch 2 version of its "Assassin's Creed Mirage" video game. The report also stated that the company could release its upcoming "Assassin's Creed Shadows" on the console.
 
Nintendo is hosting its "Nintendo Direct" event on April 2 where it will reveal more details about the console, as well as new games for it.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

