GTA Online brings Halloween 2025 events with 'Slasher mode': What's new

GTA Online Halloween 2025 update: What’s new
Slasher Modes
- Ramius Submarine Slasher:
- Players start with a stalker armed with a Shotgun; the hunted use Flashlights to navigate.
- After three minutes, hunted players receive Shotguns, and the stalker role rotates.
- Featured from October 16–22 with 2X GTA$ (in-game currency) and RP (Reputation Points) rewards.
- Returning modes:
- Beast vs. Slasher (October 2–8)
- Judgement Day (October 9–15)
- Condemned (October 23–29)
- Slasher repeats (October 30–November 5)
- All modes include double rewards, stacking up to 4X for GTA Plus Members.
Zombie survival events
- Cayo Perico Survival: Returns October 2–8 with 2X GTA$ and RP.
- Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Returns October 23–November 5 with triple rewards.
- Features waves of zombies, including juggernauts, armoured conquistadors, splitters, possessed animals, and zombie DJs.
- Players can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to custom creations using the Survival Creator tool.
Rewards, masks, and vehicles
- Free Halloween Masks and discounted spooky vehicles, including:
- LCC Sanctus (Motorcycle), Albany Lurcher (Muscle)
- Albany Franken Stange (Sports Classic), Chariot Romero Hearse (Sedan)
- Vinewood Undead Collection: Available through weekly challenges starting October 2. Rewards include:
- Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger
- Weekly Challenges provide GTA$ bonuses and collectible Halloween Masks:
- October 2–8: Survive 2 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Brown Vintage Zombie Mask
- October 9–15: Complete 3 Taxi Fares for GTA$200,000 + Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask
- October 16–22: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask
- October 23–29: Survive 4 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Gray Jumping Spider Mask
- October 30–November 5: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Gray Hooded Skull Mask
Community series and other events
- Weekly community-created Jobs include themed Deathmatches, haunted racetracks, and large-scale courses.
- UFO sightings and Ghosts Exposed investigations appear throughout Los Santos.
- Collect Jack O’Lanterns all month to earn bonus GTA$.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app