GTA Online brings Halloween 2025 events with 'Slasher mode': What's new

Rockstar Games has kicked off its Halloween 2025 theme in GTA Online, running throughout October. The update introduces a new Slasher mode aboard the Ramius submarine, returns popular Halloween Adversary Modes, and features limited-time zombie survival events on Cayo Perico and Ludendorff Cemetery. Players can also unlock Halloween-themed masks, vehicles, and other rewards via weekly challenges. Here are the details of what’s arriving in GTA Online with this update.

GTA Online Halloween 2025 update: What’s new

Slasher Modes

Ramius Submarine Slasher: Players start with a stalker armed with a Shotgun; the hunted use Flashlights to navigate. After three minutes, hunted players receive Shotguns, and the stalker role rotates. Featured from October 16–22 with 2X GTA$ (in-game currency) and RP (Reputation Points) rewards.

Returning modes: Beast vs. Slasher (October 2–8) Judgement Day (October 9–15) Condemned (October 23–29) Slasher repeats (October 30–November 5) All modes include double rewards, stacking up to 4X for GTA Plus Members.



Zombie survival events Cayo Perico Survival: Returns October 2–8 with 2X GTA$ and RP.

Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Returns October 23–November 5 with triple rewards.

Features waves of zombies, including juggernauts, armoured conquistadors, splitters, possessed animals, and zombie DJs.

Players can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to custom creations using the Survival Creator tool. Rewards, masks, and vehicles Free Halloween Masks and discounted spooky vehicles, including: LCC Sanctus (Motorcycle), Albany Lurcher (Muscle) Albany Franken Stange (Sports Classic), Chariot Romero Hearse (Sedan)

Vinewood Undead Collection: Available through weekly challenges starting October 2. Rewards include: Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger

Weekly Challenges provide GTA$ bonuses and collectible Halloween Masks: October 2–8: Survive 2 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Brown Vintage Zombie Mask October 9–15: Complete 3 Taxi Fares for GTA$200,000 + Weathered Vintage Mummy Mask October 16–22: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask October 23–29: Survive 4 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Gray Jumping Spider Mask October 30–November 5: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Gray Hooded Skull Mask

ALSO READ: Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations