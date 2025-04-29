Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, WhatsApp will allow voice and video calls from web client: Details

Soon, WhatsApp will allow voice and video calls from web client: Details

Reportedly, the next calling update for WhatsApp web will allow users access all calling features without requiring desktop or mobile app

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing voice and video calling options for web users that will allow them to make voice and video calls directly from the WhatsApp web client. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is part of the latest beta version of WhatsApp web. WhatsApp is expected to roll out this calling option on the web more widely in the coming weeks.
 
Currently Whatsapp does not allow users to place direct calls (voice or video) on web client. Instead, users have to rely on WhatsApp’s Windows or Mac app to make the call. However, with the new update, new call buttons will appear on the web client, allowing users to access all the same calling features that are available on the WhatsApp app. As per the report, the coming update for WhatsApp Web will show a similar camera and phone icons which are available on the standalone app. The new option will appear on the right side of the name in chat.  ALSO READ: WhatsApp announces advanced chat privacy feature: What is it, how it works
 
 
The addition of new calling options, WhatsApp web will add a layer of convenience for WhatsApp users. Once the calling feature is rolled out, users will be able to make voice and video calls directly from their browsers, whether on Chrome, Safari, Edge, or any other compatible browser, without requiring installation of the WhatsApp desktop app. 
  In related news, WhatsApp has announced a new feature to enhance the security for individual and group chats. The new “Advanced Chat Privacy” feature adds an extra layer of privacy to chats by preventing users from exporting chats and auto-downloading media on their phones. This new feature will also disallow users from mentioning Meta AI in messages or asking Meta AI questions in chat.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

