YouTube now lets users turn off Shorts with new time limit option: Details

The new option is part of YouTube’s “time management” settings, where users can set a daily limit for how long they spend watching Shorts. Earlier versions of the feature allowed limits starting from 15 minutes, but users can now set the limit to zero minutes.

Once the limit is reached, the Shorts feed stops showing videos and displays a message indicating that the viewing limit has been hit. Setting the limit to zero effectively removes Shorts from the app’s main experience.

The Verge report suggested that hitting the limit can also remove Shorts from the Home feed, reducing the chances of encountering short-form videos while browsing. However, Shorts are not completely removed from the platform. Users can still access them through the Subscriptions feed or by opening individual videos directly, as noted by 9to5Google.