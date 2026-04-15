Google launches desktop app for Windows with AI Mode, global search

The Google app is now available on Windows PCs. According to Google, the app brings Search and AI-powered features directly to the desktop, allowing users to quickly find information, access files, and get answers without switching between multiple apps or tabs. With built-in AI Mode and deeper system integration, the app focuses on making everyday tasks like searching, multitasking and retrieving files more seamless.

What the Google desktop app offers

According to Google, the desktop app is designed to simplify how users search and access information. It includes an AI Mode that lets users ask questions and get detailed responses along with relevant web links.

ALSO READ: Apple warned Musk's xAI of removing Grok from App Store over AI deepfakes One of the key features is a quick-access search box that can be opened using the Alt + Space shortcut. From here, users can search the web as well as local files on their computer, installed apps and files stored on Google Drive. The aim is to bring everything into a single, unified search experience. AI and multitasking features Google said that the app is built to help users stay focused while working. A screen-sharing option allows users to select a window or their entire screen and continue asking questions without leaving their current task. This means users can get help while working on documents, browsing or using other apps without breaking their workflow.