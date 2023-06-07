Samsung on Wednesday announced that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked event for the first time in its home country South Korea. The company said the event will be held at COEX in Samseong-dong to showcase technologies and experiences that will captivate worldwide audiences. At the 27th Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung will unveil its 2023 foldable devices.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

Samsung said the Galaxy Unpacked venue, COEX in Samseong-dong (Gangnam) is an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge.

“Seoul is the beating heart of Samsung’s dynamic growth worldwide. It is where Samsung's openness philosophy and innovation vision come from, guiding the future of the company. In just half a century, Seoul has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a vibrant center of technology innovation and culture. It continuously reinvents itself as a hotbed of cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future, surpassing the growth achieved in the past and the prevailing cultural trends of the present,” said Samsung in a release announcing Seoul as destination of choice for its 27th Galaxy Unpacked event.

In retrospect, Samsung kicked off its first Unpacked event in March 2010 in Las Vegas. Since, Samsung has held Unpacked in key cities around the world including New York, London, Berlin and Barcelona. With the upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung said it is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. According to Samsung, Seoul has been selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects the company’s strong confidence in the foldable category.

Samsung is on the forefront with regard to foldable devices. It was the first technology company to introduce a consumer-ready foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, in 2019. Since, Samsung has been enhancing its foldable devices with every generation.