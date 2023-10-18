Home / Technology / Tech News / HP launches Pavilion Plus laptops with IMAX-enhanced displays: Details here

HP launches Pavilion Plus laptops with IMAX-enhanced displays: Details here

The HP Pavilion Plus is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants starting at Rs 91,999 and Rs 124,999, respectively

BS Tech New Delhi
HP Pavilion Plus 16 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, with an option for 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

American PC maker HP on October 18 launched in India the Pavilion Plus series laptops. The HP Pavilion Plus is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants starting at Rs 91,999 and Rs 124,999, respectively. The 14-inch screen variant is available with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 7 series processors. The 16-inch screen variant comes with 13th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Both the variants feature HP Presence 2.0 software for AI-based video conferencing features and IMAX-enhanced displays.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 laptop is offered in warm gold and natural silver colour, and the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is offered in moonlight blue and natural silver colours. Below are the details:

HP Pavilion Plus 16: Specifications

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 sports a 16-inch 2.5K resolution display of up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, with an option for 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It has 16GB DDR5 RAM up to 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD storage. For connectivity, the laptop sports a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6e for wireless connectivity. HP said the laptop weighs 1.9 kg and it is powered by a 68Wh Lithium-ion battery. Other features include 5MP IR camera, manual camera shutter, and Windows Hello support.

HP Pavilion Plus 14: Specifications

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 has a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED screen of up to 120Hz refresh rate. It gets an option of 13th Gen Intel Core i7 (U-series) processor or AMD Ryzen 7 (H-series) processor. Unlike the 16-inch model, the Pavilion Plus 14 has integrated GPU and it does not get an option for a dedicated GPU. It has 16GB DDR5 RAM  and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. For connectivity, the laptop sports a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The Pavilion Plus 14 supports Wi-Fi 6e for wireless connectivity. HP said the laptop weighs 1.44 kg and a 68Wh Lithium-ion battery powers it.

Also Read

HP Pavilion x360 review: Modest 2-in-1 laptop good for basic everyday use

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

HP launches AMD processors-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

OpenAI claims that tool to detect AI-generated images is 99% accurate

Apple launches Pencil with USB-C port at Rs 7,900 in India: Details here

US restricts Nvidia made-for-China semiconductor chips in new export rules

Amazon, Tripadvisor partner to battle fake reviews, FTC seeks to ban them

Samsung One UI 6: Know about Android 14-based interface for Galaxy devices

Topics :HPHP IndiaLaptopsLaptop reviewTechnology

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story