OnePlus 13 goes official with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, 6000mAh battery and more

China’s OnePlus has launched its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in its home country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the OnePlus 13 features a camera system co-created with the Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. Additionally, the new model comes equipped with a larger battery than its predecessor, despite featuring a slightly thinner chassis. It is anticipated that the OnePlus 13 will launch globally by the end of this year, and India launch is expected early next year.

OnePlus 13: Details

The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with subtle curves on all sides. The display has a resolution of 3168x1440 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness level of 4500 nits. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR support for a more vibrant content-watching experience.

For imaging, the OnePlus 13 sports a triple 50MP camera setup at the back, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP primary Sony LYT 808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, which also features OIS functionality.

More From This Section

OnePlus has integrated a 6000mAh battery into the OnePlus 13 using its new Glacier battery technology. This silicon-carbon battery offers a higher energy density than traditional lithium polymer batteries, allowing for greater capacity while maintaining a thinner and more compact design. The smartphone supports 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic attachment.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 has dual ratings of IP68 and IP69 for protection against dust and water ingress. It also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster biometric authentication.

OnePlus 13: Specifications