Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has launched its new flagship HONOR Magic 7 series in its home country. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the HONOR Magic 7 series introduces advanced artificial intelligence tools for productivity and creativity. Both the HONOR Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro hold a five-star Swiss SGS certification for durability.

HONOR Magic 7 series: Key details

HONOR has emphasised the durability of the Magic 7 series. Both models are certified with a five-star Swiss SGS rating, validating the displays' resistance to impacts and drops. Additionally, the Magic 7 series smartphones come with dual IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The standard HONOR Magic 7 features a 6.78-inch flat OLED display, while the Pro model offers a slightly larger 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED panel. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate, featuring LTPO technology for dynamic adjustment. The screens also have a peak HDR brightness of up to 500 nits.

In the imaging department, the base model has a 50MP primary camera, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom. The Pro model, however, features a 50MP primary camera with variable aperture and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.

The Magic 7 has a 5,650mAh battery, while the Magic 7 Pro offers a 5,850mAh capacity. Both models support 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging.

HONOR Magic 7 series: AI features

The HONOR Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro are equipped with a suite of AI features, including the YOYO Intelligent Agent, an AI-powered virtual assistant. Another notable feature is the “Glory Anywhere Door,” similar to Google’s Circle-to-Search. Productivity tools include AI Translate for real-time translations and AI Smart Office for text transcription and note-taking.

For image editing, the series offers several AI-powered tools, such as AI Eliminate for removing unwanted objects, AI Expand for extending images beyond their borders, and AI Face for refining facial details, such as fixing closed eyes in photos. Additionally, HONOR has incorporated an AI Face Swap Detection feature to identify AI-altered videos and images, helping prevent misinformation.

HONOR Magic 7 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak HDR brightness, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary with variable aperture + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)

Front Camera: 50MP 3D depth camera

Battery: 5,850mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 80W wireless

IP Rating: IP68, IP69

HONOR Magic 7: Specifications