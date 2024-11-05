Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Acer launches new Iconia Tablets in India with dual SIM 4G support: Details

Both Acer Iconia Tab models support Dual SIM 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity

Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22
Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22
Harsh Shivam
Nov 05 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics brand Acer has launched its new range of Iconia Tab Android tablets in India, featuring an 8.7-inch Iconia Tab iM9-12M and a 10.36-inch Iconia Tab iM10-22. Acer claims that both tablets offer a balance of performance and portability, with a battery life of up to 10 hours for video playback. Additionally, both models include dual SIM 4G LTE support for connectivity.
  Acer Iconia Tab iM: Price and availability
 
  • Acer Iconia Tab iM9-12M (8.7-inch): Rs 11,990 onwards
  • Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 (10.36-inch): Rs 14,990 onwards
The new range of Acer Iconia Tabs is now available in India through Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and e-commerce platform Amazon India. 
Acer Iconia Tab iM: Details 
The 8.7-inch Acer Iconia Tab iM9-12M is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It features a display with a resolution of 1340 x 800 and supports a 30Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the iM9-12M has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.
  Both the Iconia iM9-12M and iM10-22 run on the Android 14 operating system and support Dual SIM 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.
 
First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

