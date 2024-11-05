Realme has officially introduced its new flagship smartphone, the GT7 Pro, in China. Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the Realme GT7 Pro features a 6500mAh battery. Running on the Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, the smartphone brings new artificial intelligence capabilities, including image editing tools and gaming graphics upscaling.

The Realme GT7 Pro is scheduled for its India launch on November 26, with availability on Realme’s official website and Amazon India.

Realme GT7 Pro: Details

The Realme GT7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Eco2 Sky OLED Plus display with a quad-curve design, developed by Samsung. This display is said to improve power efficiency, while offering up to 6000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm is embedded beneath the display for quicker biometric authentication.

In terms of imaging, the GT7 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation. This main camera is complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom capability. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera is housed within a punch-hole design. The device has dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing dust and water resistance and enabling an underwater photography mode.

The 6500mAh battery is a standout feature, supporting 120W fast wired charging.

Realme GT7 Pro: AI features

Pre-installed with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, the GT7 Pro offers advanced AI features, including enhanced imaging tools. Notable additions include “AI Motion Deblur” and “AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity” for improved image sharpness. There is also an “AI Sketch to Image” feature that generates pictures from simple sketches. For gamers, Realme introduces “AI Game Super Resolution,” which upscales in-game visuals up to 1.5K resolution using artificial intelligence.

Realme GT7 Pro: Specifications