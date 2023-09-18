HTech launch HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

Smart devices maker HTech will target major cities of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase to market its smartphone, HONOR 90 5G, which it launched in the state on Monday.

Senior vice-president of HTech C P Khandelwal, who was in Lucknow to mark the launch of the smartphone, told PTI, "The launch has been good, and we have launched it on online and offline channels."



Speaking about the marketing strategy for the state, he said that the company has appointed distributors in major cities in the first phase keeping in mind the company's first product, first launch, and "price band, which is majorly acceptable for the major cities".

"But soon we will come up with more models, where we will go across cities, towns and everywhere," he said and added that the next launch is likely within two months.

The premium device is available at a price starting from Rs 37,999 on online channels.

When asked how he sees Uttar Pradesh as a market for smartphones, Khandelwal said, "Definitely UP is one of the biggest markets for smartphones in India being the most populous state. We are targeting and have appointed our distributors and offline retailers.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, in a statement said, "We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem.

"With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities.