iOS 17 set to roll out today: Compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

iOS 17: Compatible iPhones
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE
- (2nd generation or later)
iOS 17: How to prepare iPhone for update
Also Read: Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices
iOS 17: How-to check, download, and install
iOS 17: What’s new
Also Read: Upgrade Your Lifestyle: The fastest way to get your iPhone 15 is through Croma starting 15th September!