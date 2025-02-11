IIT Madras, Isro develop semiconductor chip to address rising space needs

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) have jointly developed and successfully booted an Atmanirbhar aerospace-quality Shakti-based semiconductor chip.

This joint effort by IIT Madras and Isro’s Inertial Systems Unit, Thiruvananthapuram, involved manufacturing the chip at the Semiconductor Laboratory, Chandigarh, and packaging it at Tata Advanced Systems, Karnataka. This marks a major step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in addressing computing needs for space and other sectors.

The Indigenous RISCV Controller for Space Applications (IRIS) chip was developed from the Shakti processor baseline. It can be used in diverse domains, from the Internet of Things (IoT) to compute systems for strategic needs. This development is part of an effort to indigenise semiconductors used by Isro for its applications, command and control systems, and other critical functions, aligning with its pursuit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in space technologies.

The Shakti microprocessor project is led by V Kamakoti at the Prathap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture (PSCDISHA) in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras. The Shakti class of systems is based on RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture (ISA) for designing custom processors. Shakti is backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, under its Digital India RISC-V (DIRV) initiative. It aims to promote the indigenous development of microprocessor-based products that offer best-in-class security and visibility for users adopting RISC-V technology.

Isro’s Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Thiruvananthapuram proposed the idea of a 64-bit RISC-V-based controller and collaborated with IIT Madras in defining the specifications and designing the semiconductor chip.

The chip configuration was designed to address the common functional and computing requirements of existing sensors and systems used in Isro missions. Fault-tolerant internal memories were interfaced with the Shakti core, enhancing the design's reliability.

Custom functional and peripheral interface modules used in multiple space systems, such as CORDIC, watchdog timers, and advanced serial buses, were integrated. Provisions for expandability to future missions were also implemented through multiple boot modes and hybrid memory/device extension interfaces. The final design underwent software and hardware testing, targeting a high-reliability, high-performance product.

What makes this semiconductor effort significant for India is that it was developed entirely within the country. It stands as a testament to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’—conceived by IISU Thiruvananthapuram, designed and implemented by IIT Madras, manufactured by SCL Chandigarh, packaged by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in Perjenahalli, Karnataka, with the motherboard printed circuit board (PCB) manufactured by PCB Power, Gujarat, assembled and mounted by Syrma SGS, Chennai, software developed by IIT Madras, and successfully booted at IIT Madras.

Kamakoti said, “After RIMO in 2018 and MOUSHIK in 2020, this is the third Shakti chip we have fabricated at SCL Chandigarh and successfully booted at IIT Madras. That the chip design, fabrication, packaging, motherboard design and fabrication, assembly, software, and boot—all happened within India—is yet another validation that the complete semiconductor ecosystem and expertise exist within our country.”

V Narayanan, chairman, Isro, said, “We at Isro are very happy that the IRIS controller, conceived by IISU based on the Shakti processor of IIT Madras, could be successfully developed end-to-end with Indian resources. This marks a milestone in ‘Make in India’ efforts in semiconductor design and fabrication. I congratulate all the teams involved, especially the IISU team led by Padmakumar ES and the IIT Madras team led by Kamakoti. I am sure that this high-performance controller, realised as per our requirements, will contribute significantly to future embedded controllers for space mission-related applications. A product based on this controller is planned to undergo flight testing shortly, and its performance will be confirmed.”

Commenting on the third consecutive successful manufacturing of the Shakti series of chips, Kamaljeet Singh, director general, SCL Chandigarh, stated, “SCL is proud to be associated with IIT Madras and Isro in the successful development of the IRIS-LV processor. The IRIS-LV processor is fully indigenous and fabricated in SCL’s 180 nm technology node, encompassing mask frame design, GDS preparation, and testing. Post-silicon design validation and extensive electrical testing at the wafer level were conducted at SCL in close collaboration with the IIT Madras team. SCL is committed to and continually working with academia and startups to facilitate and achieve Atmanirbharta in the realisation of niche products.”