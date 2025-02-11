OnePlus Watch 3 to launch on Feb 18 in US, Europe; India launch may follow

China's OnePlus has confirmed that the company's next-generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, will be launching in select markets on February 18. The company has also shared the first look at the smartwatch while detailing some of its features on the OnePlus official website in the US.

While the company has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch 3 will be launching in the US and Europe on February 18, there are no details on a wider launch. However, the smartwatch is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks alongside the anticipated OnePlus Open 2 foldable smartphone. OnePlus Open 2 will likely be a rebrand of the OPPO Find N5 which will be launching in China this month.

OnePlus Watch 3: Details

The OnePlus Watch 3 retains the familiar circular dial design seen in its predecessor. It features a titanium bezel and a sapphire crystal glass face. Similar to the Watch 2, the device includes a button and a rotating crown positioned on an elevated section along the sides. However, OnePlus has refined the functionality of the crown in this iteration.

In a statement to Tech Radar, OnePlus Europe's chief marketing officer, Celina Shi, confirmed that the rotating crown will allow "navigating through apps and menus," a feature which was missing on the last-generation model. The company also revealed that the OnePlus Watch 3 will offer up to five days of battery life in Smart Mode.

OnePlus Watch 3: What to expect

OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip, same as the last-generation model. However, the new OnePlus smartwatch could feature a significantly larger 631mAh battery compared to the Watch 2 which had a 500mAh battery. According to a report by 9To5Google, this will allow the OnePlus Watch 3 to last up to 16 days in Power Saving mode, while heavy usage with Always On Display (AOD) enabled could reduce it to three days.