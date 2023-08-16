Home / Technology / Tech News / India is now the second-biggest mobile phone-making country: Counterpoint

India is now the second-biggest mobile phone-making country: Counterpoint

Mobile phone shipments from India crossed the 2 billion cumulative units mark under the 'Make in India' initiative during 2014-2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Led by the Centre's push, higher internal demand and rising digital literacy, India has become the second-biggest mobile maker in the world, a report by global research firm Counterpoint said on Tuesday.

It added that the mobile phone shipments from India crossed the 2 billion cumulative units mark under the "Make in India" initiative during 2014-2022. It registered an annual growth rate of 23 per cent.

Moreover, according to the data shared, in 2022, more than 98 per cent of shipments in the overall Indian market were made in India. This is very high when compared to just 19 per cent in 2014.

"We have also seen increasing local value addition and supply chain development in the country. Local value addition in India currently stands at an average of more than 15 per cent, compared to the low single digits eight years ago," said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint.

Counterpoint also said that Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP), Make in India, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) programmes have contributed to an increase in local manufacturing and value addition for smartphones.

"Under the 'Make in India' initiative, the Centre introduced the Phased Manufacturing Program and increased import duties on completely built units and some key components over the years to push local manufacturing and value addition. Under the Self-Reliant India scheme, the government introduced the PLI scheme for 14 sectors, including mobile phone manufacturing. Due to all this, exports from India have increased," said Prachir Singh, senior analyst at Counterpoint.

"Many companies are setting up units in the country for manufacturing mobile phones as well as components, leading to growing investments, increasing jobs and overall ecosystem development. The government now intends to capitalize on its various schemes to make India a 'semiconductor manufacturing and export hub'. Going forward, we may see increasing production, especially for smartphones, as India gears to bridge the urban-rural digital divide and also become a mobile phone exporting powerhouse," Pathak added.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

India becoming hub for technology workforce of GCCs: Sarah Pearse

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Amazon rolling out generative AI feature to summarise product reviews

Topics :Counterpointmobile manufacturingMake in IndiaPLI schemeBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story