India using ChatGPT for technical tasks at nearly 4x global average: OpenAI

OpenAI on Friday said that India’s use of ChatGPT for technical tasks is nearly four times the global average, while the use of the agentic coding application Codex is nearly three times the global average. Users in India also ask more coding and learning questions than most markets, the company said.

“AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it — and that’s a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions. Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India’s AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype,” said Ronnie Chatterji, the Chief Economist, OpenAI.