Nothing Phone 4a series to get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips: What to expect

Nothing is set to unveil its Phone 4a series on March 5. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the lineup on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4a series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but it has not specified which chipset will power the devices. The Nothing Phone 4a series could feature two phones: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing Event: Launch details

Date: March 5

Time: 4 p.m. IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech)

Nothing Phone 4a series: What to expect

According to the company, the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the exact processor has not been specified. The Nothing Phone 3a series is also powered by Qualcomm chips. For reference, both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro were powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Meanwhile, the Nothing 3a Lite, which was launched later in November, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor.

Besides the processor, the company has also confirmed that the Phone 4a series models will be offered in multiple colours and with a more premium finish. Last month, Nothing posted a video titled "Phone (4a): A New Chapter" on its YouTube channel, where CEO Carl Pei said the company is experimenting with more premium materials and fresh colour options to refresh the look and feel of the device. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Phone (4a) is expected to come in standard Black and White colours across variants. However, Nothing may also offer variant-exclusive colour options such as Pink and Blue shades for the 12GB RAM variant. Similarly, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro may get a Pink colour option exclusive to the top-end 12GB RAM variant. Meanwhile, Silver and Black are expected to be available across variants.

According to the report, the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro are expected to feature a triple-camera setup, similar to the Phone 3a series, which included a telephoto lens. The report added that the Phone 4a series will likely retain the brand’s transparent design with the signature Glyph interface. For the display, the series may offer refresh rates of up to 144Hz. According to a previous report by 9To5Google, the Nothing Phone 4a series surfaced in regulatory filings, with the Pro model appearing on the European Union’s energy labelling website. The listing revealed some early details about the device.