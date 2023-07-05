Indian tech firms expand upskilling, talent hunt for Rust programming

What started as a side project of Graydon Hoare in 2006, a computer programmer at web browser company Mozilla at that time, Rust has turned up as the most likely contender for solving the problems of widely used coding languages like C and C++. First introduced in 2015, the open-source language quickly spread across the developers’ communities bringing in performance, concurrency, reliability, and a supportive community.

Technology companies in India – from large IT services firms to Web3 startups – have all geared up to inch ahead in the talent hunt for Rust, a relatively new but perhaps the most popular programming language of the current time. Rust's rise is also related to the advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Rust is preferred for AI and ML tasks as it provides developers with safe and efficient language.