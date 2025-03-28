Instagram brings option to fast-forward Reels, drops content notes: Details

Instagram is making several changes to its mobile application. This includes a new feature which reportedly allows users to fast-forward Reel videos into double speed. While new features are being added, some existing ones are going away. Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri, has announced that the platform is dropping the Content Note feature.

Changes in Instagram

Fast-forward Reels

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Instagram is rolling out a new option to fast-forward Reel videos. As per the report, Instagram users with access to this feature can watch Reels at 2x speed by pressing and holding either side of the screen. This new option would be beneficial for users who wish to watch longer reels in a short time.

The feature is rolling out gradually to users through a new update on both iOS and Android, and is expected to be available more widely in the coming days.

Content notes discontinued

Adam Mosseri, Meta's Instagram Head, has announced that the social media platform is dropping the feature of content notes. The feature which was introduced last year, allowed users to share thoughts and ideas on Instagram posts and Reels. In a video posted on his Instagram profile, Mosseri explained that the feature has not been adopted widely by users, and hence the company has decided to drop it.

"We are going to turn off the ability to share a note on posts or reels, a feature we launched last year that didn’t end up seeing a lot of adoption. We’ll keep exploring ways to make Instagram more fun and social, but content notes wasn’t it. We are going to keep simplifying Instagram where we can, which inevitably means being willing to turn off features that are not widely used. More to come," Mosseri said in the video.

In related news, Meta-owned Instagram has also been working on a new mobile video editing app called Edits, which would allow creators to shoot and edit short videos for reels, on their smartphones. The launch of this app was expected in the month of March but it has been delayed.