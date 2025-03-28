Square Enix releases SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered on PS5, PC, more: Details

Japan's Square Enix has brought back a classic with the SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered video game, which was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct. Originally launched on the PS1 in 1999, the game is finally breaking free from its console exclusivity. Following in the footsteps of the first game's remaster, this new version features enhanced visuals, gameplay improvements, and fresh content.

In a surprise move, it was revealed that the game received an immediate release—meaning it is already available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS.

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered: What is new

SaGa Frontier 2, originally released on the PS1 in 1999, is known for its unique storytelling approach. The game follows two intertwined narratives, allowing players to experience two character-driven story arcs that unfold simultaneously and occasionally intersect. This structure added depth to the gameplay, making it a standout RPG of its time.

With SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, Square Enix has introduced several enhancements, including new story events and quality-of-life improvements. Players can now experience fresh narratives like The Joining of Kelvin and Marie and Labelle's Wish. Additionally, the game features a revamped History Choice and Chronology system, designed to make the interface more user-friendly. These updates aim to refine the experience while preserving the essence of the classic RPG.

The remastered edition of SaGa Frontier 2 brings fresh updates, including improved visuals, a refined user interface, additional playable characters, and brand-new events. The game follows two main characters—Gustave, a royal heir unable to use magic, and William Knights, a young adventurer—whose stories unfold in a dynamic, interconnected narrative.

Square Enix has packed the remaster with extra content beyond the main game. Players can unlock new events after completing the story and take on enhanced boss battles for an added challenge.

To improve gameplay, the remaster introduces new speed settings, allowing players to fast-forward through battles, cutscenes, and overworld exploration. Additionally, an improved inventory system lets players easily manage and transfer items, making organisation more convenient than ever.