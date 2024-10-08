'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

Google has issued a “Your device has great features” notification from Google Play Services, expanding into a fullscreen carousel showcasing new inclusions on Android devices. This notification has been sent to non-Pixel devices, as the Tips app on Pixel devices displays new features from the quarterly Feature Drops.

The notification highlights eight Android features, accompanied by instructions, images, and details about availability. These features include a “learn more” link that directs users to Google’s support page, according to reports from 9to5Google. There is no option to revisit this carousel after opening the notification once. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What’s new

Circle to Search

Circle to Search offers a new method for searching anything on your Android phone without needing to switch apps. With a simple gesture, users can select their interests using their preferred method—whether that’s circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping—and access more information right at their fingertips. The feature was launched in January and made its debut on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in March. It received support for scanning QR codes and barcodes on the screen in September.

Google Lens

With Google Lens, users can point their camera at an object and ask questions about it.

Google Photos

Google Photos is receiving new features, including Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Portrait Light, and Magic Editor.

Google Wallet

Google Wallet now supports QR and barcode passes, allowing easy access to passes emailed to users.

Google Messages

Google Messages can now enhance messages with full-screen effects.

Google Safe Browsing

The green shield now appears as a new icon.