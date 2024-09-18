Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Instagram introduces 'Teen Accounts': Check key features, privacy details

Instagram introduces 'Teen Accounts': Check key features, privacy details

Under the new 'teen accounts' feature, accounts for users aged 13 to 17 will automatically be set to private, limiting interactions with strangers

instagram
Photo: Shutterstock
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Instagram has rolled out new safety features aimed at protecting young users from online risks. A notable change is the introduction of "Teen Accounts", tailored specifically for users aged 13 to 17, with the goal of reducing the mental health impacts linked to social media.

What is the reason for the update?


Instagram has been criticised by mental health experts and authorities for exacerbating issues like anxiety, cyberbullying, addiction, eating disorders, and low self-esteem in teenagers. Advocacy groups and governments worldwide, including in the US and Australia, have been pushing for stricter protections, with some countries imposing age restrictions on social media platforms.

In response, Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has launched this update. Teen accounts will now default to private, restrict communication with unknown individuals, and control exposure to sensitive content.

What are the key features of "Teen Accounts"?


1. Private account
Accounts for users aged 13 to 17 will automatically be set to private, limiting interactions with strangers.

2. Messaging controls

Direct messages (DMs) will have added safeguards, ensuring teens can only receive messages from people they follow, thereby reducing unwanted contact.

3. Content filtering
Teens will be shielded from potentially harmful or inappropriate material.

4. Limited adult interaction
There will be restrictions on adult accounts that don’t follow the teen’s profile, helping prevent unsolicited messages or risky interactions.

5. Time management
Teens will get prompts to manage their time on the platform by setting app usage limits, promoting more mindful social media habits.

Parents' supervision feature


Meta is also launching a "Parents' supervision feature", granting parents greater oversight of their teen’s Instagram use.

1. Parents can control daily screen time limits for their child.
2. Parents can view the topics their teen is engaging with and monitor interactions
3. The app can be blocked during specific hours to manage screen time better.

How is age verification done?


Instagram has introduced new methods for verifying user ages:
1. Partnering with Yoti, Instagram will use video selfies for age verification.
2. Teens can also ask mutual friends to confirm their age when needed.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

