At its Connect event, Meta announced several new features for the Meta AI chatbot alongside new AR glasses and a mixed reality headset. These enhancements include a new voice feature, the ability to analyse and edit images, and improved integration into platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Here is everything new coming to Meta AI:

Soon, users can engage in voice conversations with Meta AI on Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Additionally, various voice options will be available for the AI assistant, including voices of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kristen Bell.

Image analysis and editing on Meta AI

The Meta AI chatbot now has the capability to understand visuals, allowing users to share images and receive information about them. For example, users can share a picture of a plant and prompt Meta AI to identify its species.

Furthermore, Meta AI can make changes to shared images upon request. Users can ask the chatbot to add, remove, or alter elements in an image. For instance, they might prompt the AI to change the background of a group photo.

Meta AI translation

Meta is testing a new AI translation tool that will automatically translate the audio of Reels. This feature enables automatic dubbing and lip syncing and is currently available to select creators on Instagram and Facebook, translating between English and Spanish.

Meta AI on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

Meta is expanding the Imagine features of Meta AI, allowing users to edit their images with AI-generated elements directly in their feed, Stories, and Facebook profile pictures. These AI-generated images are shareable, and users can even replicate images shared by friends. Additionally, a new background feature for Instagram Stories uses Meta AI to generate a custom background when sharing an image from the feed.

Meta has also announced that it is testing AI-generated content in Facebook and Instagram feeds. Soon, users will see AI-generated content tailored to their interests and current trends.