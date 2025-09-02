Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

German audio brand Sennheiser has launched the 80th anniversary special edition version of the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. The company said that the Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition headphones have been designed in collaboration with the German graffiti artist Bond Truluv who brings his street-style artwork to the limited edition headphones.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition: Price and availability
Sennheiser said that the Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition will be available at a special launch price of Rs 26,990. The special edition headphones are now available on the company’s website, as well as on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition: Details
Designed by Bond Truluv, the headphones’ left earcup showcases the artist’s “throwie” tag over a dynamic backdrop. Meanwhile, the right side features an abstract linework inspired by audio waveforms. The company said that the yellow accents on the Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition pay homage to the brand’s iconic Sennheiser HD 414 headphones.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones come equipped with a 42mm transducer system that the company said offers exceptional high-fidelity sound. The headphones feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology that automatically adapts to the surrounding to reduce ambient sound. There is also a Transparency Mode that allows pass through of ambient sound without removing the headphones.
For calling, the headphones feature four digital beamforming microphones that can automatically suppress wind noise for clear voice pick up.
As for the customisation options, Sennheiser offers a built-in equaliser, preset modes, sound modes, and a sound personalisation feature. All these options are available through the companion Sennheiser Smart Control mobile app. For battery life, Sennheiser claims sixty hours of playback on a single charge.