Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 18, win skins and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 18, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These can include character skins, weapon cosmetics, diamonds, and other items that improve the overall experience.

The codes are time-limited and offer access to specific content without any cost. Details on the active codes and how to redeem them can be found below.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 18, 2025 are:

FFKPYZQMFTD9

FFPQFZTPRUD9

FFWQFNRPTZD9

FFK72TSGNXFQ

GXQ7FTYNSWTZ

FFVTNY92CFNN

XFY6WHK4SKC4

FFWSK92DMNG

FFYPNNGW2C7

FFHQPGYK7SNW

FFN2RTKXPFSV

FFLXSYRCQH4L

FPZ2K5UXNTQS

FFXVPQZ9NSTF

FNSCQKVT2MFK

NFWXSPT9P2F9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes items like gold or diamonds, the in-game currency balance is updated instantly.

Players can expect to receive exclusive, time-sensitive items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that improve both appearance and gameplay options.

Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, it’s recommended to claim them quickly to avoid missing the chance.