Instagram to launch text-based conversation app Threads to take on Twitter



Threads will be linked to Instagram. Threads is currently listed on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and will be available for download in the next few days. Meta-owned Instagram is launching its new application 'Threads' to rival Twitter.



According to reports, a user has to have an Instagram account to sign up for Threads, where the Instagram username will be used on the Threads app. Additionally, the app allows users to quickly follow all the users they follow on Instagram. The dashboard of the app looks similar to Twitter. Meta has described Threads as a "text-based conversation app".



Last month, Zuckerberg and Musk agreed to a physical fight. Their training session pictures went viral on social media. The launch of the app is the latest in a rivalry between Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk.



Meanwhile, Musk announced that TweetDeck, the popular user dashboard, will go behind a paywall in 30 days' time. The move is the latest push by Musk as Twitter is trying to get users to sign up to Twitter's subscription service, Twitter Blue. After Zuckerberg announced the launch of Threads, Musk tweeted: "Thank goodness they're so sanely run."



According to reports, Meta's Threads app will be a free service, with no restrictions on how many posts a user can see. On July 1, Twitter restricted the number of tweets users could see, citing extreme "data scraping".



The Meta-owned Threads will also occupy data on a smartphone, including location data, purchases, and browsing history. The App Store description of Threads reacts: "Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow".



Mark Zuckerberg has had a history of borrowing other company's ideas. Meta's Reels is widely seen as a TikTok copy, while Stories on Instagram look similar to Snapchat. Zuckerberg could pose a huge threat to Musk with the launch of Threads as Meta has the resources to compete with Twitter. Threads will be linked to Instagram, which implies it will be connected to hundreds of millions of accounts, thus enhancing its reach among social media users.



Musk had faced similar threats in recent years when several apps were launched which had a striking resemblance to Twitter, such as Donald Trump's Truth Social and Mastodon. With Zuckerberg planning to pull enough users away from Twitter to create a genuine alternative, Musk and his company are gearing up to keep users intact in their equilibrium of TwitterBlue.



Here’s how to sign up for Threads: Another similar app, Bluesky claimed to have seen "record" traffic after Musk's move to restrict usage at the weekend.

-Open the app and click on “Log in with Instagram” -Download Threads app on iOS or Android device.