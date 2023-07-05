Home / Technology / Tech News / Trai meets OTT platforms over measures to curb pesky calls, phishing

Trai meets OTT platforms over measures to curb pesky calls, phishing

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) held a meeting with WhatsApp, Telegram, Meta and Google to devise measures to check pesky calls and messages, and phishing attempts

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) held a meeting with over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Meta, and Google on Monday to devise measures to check pesky calls and messages, and phishing attempts.
Officials said the regulatory body will not disclose the details so as not to alert fraudsters, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

A senior Trai official said, “We will have a collaborative effort with the OTT players. They will do the due diligence on the issues pointed out by us. Broadly, the platforms agree on the pain points.”
The official added that presently there are no available plans to regulate apps or take punitive measures.

These OTT platforms have said that they will increase consumer awareness as it can be a barrier in checking phishing attempts, the official said, according to the ET report.
Trai will hold regular meetings with the OTT players to finalise a workable solution.

Another official said that Trai is analysing how the OTTs can integrate themselves into the system proposed by the regulator to check spam and phishing.
WhatsApp has devoted efforts to empower users with resources and tools that equip them to safeguard themselves from instances of spam and scams.
 

Also Read

Telecom regulator to meet OTT cos on action against phishing, spam calls

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Twitter rival Threads hasn't appeared in EU app stores ahead of launch

Kaspersky has big plans for India, will be investing in people & tech: MD

Meesho collaborates with IISc's lab for research in generative AI

India's space prog to transform planet's connection to final frontier: NYT

HPE to start manufacturing servers in India under PLI 2.0 scheme

Topics :Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TraiOTT platformsBS Web ReportsSocial MediaTechnology

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story