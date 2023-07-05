Trai meets OTT platforms over measures to curb pesky calls, phishing



Officials said the regulatory body will not disclose the details so as not to alert fraudsters, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) held a meeting with over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Meta, and Google on Monday to devise measures to check pesky calls and messages, and phishing attempts.



The official added that presently there are no available plans to regulate apps or take punitive measures. A senior Trai official said, “We will have a collaborative effort with the OTT players. They will do the due diligence on the issues pointed out by us. Broadly, the platforms agree on the pain points.”



Trai will hold regular meetings with the OTT players to finalise a workable solution. These OTT platforms have said that they will increase consumer awareness as it can be a barrier in checking phishing attempts, the official said, according to the ET report.