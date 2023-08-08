Home / Technology / Tech News / iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

iOPEX Technologies on Tuesday said it has launched an advanced enterprise artificial intelligence framework -- iOPEX.AI -- aimed at making enterprises deliver transformative solutions

Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Digital transformation and technology services company iOPEX Technologies on Tuesday said it has launched an advanced enterprise artificial intelligence framework -- iOPEX.AI -- aimed at making enterprises deliver transformative solutions.

The comprehensive solution offered by iOPEX Technologies would aid companies in making intelligent decisions, enhance customer experiences and fuel business growth, the company said in a statement.

"Digital advancements and innovations had led to the extraordinary growth of the Indian tech industry. Generative AI has the potential to transform software development but, at the same time, software developers must leverage this technology," company Chief Executive Officer Shiva Ramani said.

Also Read

BSE, NSE put securities of Adani Enterprises under short-term ASM framework

Goa meet agenda: G20 nations look at common framework to define start-ups

Tata Technologies IPO: Read to know everything about the company, listing

FM pitches framework to regulate crypto in meeting with G20 ministers

DPIIT starting exercise to prepare logistics cost framework

Norway fines Meta Platforms $97,700/per day to stop privacy breach

MPL to lay off 350 employees after 28% GST imposed on online gaming

Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Check details on plans, speed and connectivity

AI can aid CAs, can't replace human mind: ICAI's Aniket Sunil Talati

Microsoft's Bing AI is coming to other browsers, including Apple Safari

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story