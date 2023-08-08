Home / Technology / Tech News / Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Check details on plans, speed and connectivity

Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Check details on plans, speed and connectivity

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber services, a 5G wireless Wi-Fi plan that will offer fast internet access with a network for up to 64 devices even in rural areas

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Airtel Xstream AirFiber

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Airtel has introduced its much-touted Xstream AirFiber service in India. Promoted as India's first fixed wireless access (FWA) service, Xstream AirFiber is rooted on Airtel 5G Plus and aims to offer a wireless Wi-Fi experience in all districts, particularly in rural areas. 

Shashwat Sharma, Director of Customer Business Bharti Airtel stated that, "India has seen the quick development of home broadband but there still remain regions with no access to fast speed internet at home because of the actual challenges of laying fiber in a country the size of India. While fiber to the home will always define the best experience of Wi-Fi at home, AirFiber helps bridge the experience gap for everyone else.

What is Airtel Xstream AirFiber? 
The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) powered via Airtel's 5G plus network. It is a wireless 5G service like wireless 4G dongles. But, it will give a lot quicker information, less latency and great coverage over the dongle like the broadband.


The AirFiber is easy to install in both rural and urban cities as the network doesn’t need wiring and digging, and so on. Also unlike the Xstream Fiber, the Xstream AirFiber is wireless, so it will additionally lessen the usage of fiber cables.

Airtel Xstream Fiber is the company’s wired broadband connection that needs a ton of gadgets, wiring and accessibility in the areas where its services are available. Airtel AirFiber, on the other hand, offers a total wireless solution for customers. The Airtel AirFiber is currently accessible for buying by means of the Airtel Store in Delhi and Mumbai only. The organisation intends to extend it to additional areas in the upcoming weeks.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Speed
The Airtel AirFiber plan has a fast-web speed of 100Mbps. However, Airtel has not made the data plans public for the various packs offered. But the anticipation is that it should be unlimited (3300GB according to the FUP policy).

AirFiber: Plans
The Airtel AirFiber plans are Rs 799 every month, Rs 4,435 for 6 months. The costs of plans are excluding taxes, so they could change at the final payment time.

How to buy Airtel Xstream AirFiber?
To get the new Airtel Xstream AirFiber plan, a user can go to the nearby Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai and buy the Xstream AirFiber connection. Post buying, set it up by downloading the Xstream AirFiber application to your gadget. Utilize the application to decide the ideal area for your Xstream AirFiber device and go on with the setup.


Connect your devices to the Xstream AirFiber network by scanning the QR code or choosing the Wi-Fi name. Customers can visit the official website at airtel.in/xstream-airfiber for any information. 

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

